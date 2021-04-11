Middlesex-London sees drop in new daily COVID-19 cases Sunday, but still in triple digits

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, down from Saturday's record high of 161.

The region has seen five consecutive days of 100+ new cases. The last time the MLHU reported fewer than 100 cases was on April 5, with 79.

The region now has a total of 8,394 cases, with 1,209 active, 6,995 resolved and 190 deaths. There are nine confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases and 697 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

The province confirmed a record high 4,456 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, surpassing the previous record total on Friday of 4,227 new infections.

Late Saturday night, the Thames Valley District School Board announced new cases of the virus were detected at Arthur Ford Public School and Mitchell Hepburn Public School.

All contacts of the cases have been notified.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 24 new, 123 active, 2,960 total, 2,768 resolved, 69 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 24 new, 152 active, 1,807 total, 1,611 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 36 active, 1,460 total, 1,373 resolved, 51 deaths, 25 variants

Grey-Bruce – 11 new, 919 total, 844 resolved, three deaths, 63 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 16 new, 136 active, 3,039 total, 2,851 resolved, 52 deaths