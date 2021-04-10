Middlesex-London sees new record set for daily COVID-19 infections with 161

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new record in daily COVID-19 incidents Saturday, with 161 new cases, but no new deaths. This is the highest new daily case count since Jan. 4 when 148 cases were recorded.

The region now has a total of 8,267 cases, with 1,173 active, 6,904 resolved and 190 deaths. There are nine confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases and 545 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

The province logged a daily increase of 3,813 new cases Saturday. On Friday, Ontario added 4,227 cases.

In MLHU monitored long-term care homes, there are 673 total cases, 306 residents, 367 staff and 92 deaths. In area retirement homes, there are 118 total cases, 53 residents and 65 staff with 14 deaths.

So far, there have been 318 total cases associated with schools, 163 in elementary, 116 in secondary schools and 36 in child care settings.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 24 new, 123 active, 2,960 total, 2,768 resolved, 69 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 11 new, 133 active, 1,783 total, 1,606 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 36 active, 1,460 total, 1,373 resolved, 51 deaths, 25 variants

Grey-Bruce – 30 new, 908 total, 838 resolved, three deaths, 63 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 22 new, 137 active, 3,023 total, 2,834 resolved, 52 deaths,