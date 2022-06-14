Middlesex-London sees one death, 15 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported one death and 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The newest death was of a male in his 80s who was not associated with a long-term care home or retirement home.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 24 patients with COVID-19, including five or fewer patients in adult ICU. There are currently five or fewer patients with COVID-19 in children’s hospital and zero patients in pediatric critical care.

The outbreak at CVT in University Hospital has been resolved as of Tuesday.

51 staff members are currently out sick with COVID-19 at LHSC, while as of Monday at St. Joseph’s, 20 staff members are out sick.

There have been a total of 401 deaths in the region.