Middlesex-London still short of vaccination target as 15 new COVID-19 cases reported

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 15 new cases Tuesday, the sixth day in a row of double-digit cases.

However, it does mark a return to daily rates of 15 or fewer cases after four days above that mark. Before Aug. 13 case totals had held at 15 or lower since mid-June.

The region now has a total of 12,988 cases and 232 deaths, with 12,635 cases resolved leaving 121 active. There are now 3,681 cases with a variant of concern, and another 189 that are mutation-positive.

Of the new cases since July 6, 87.5 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, even though those groups comprise just 27.4 per cent of the local population.

As of Aug. 14, 679,820 vaccine doses have been administered in Middlesex-London. Of eligible residents 12 years of age and over, 81.4 per cent have received at least one dose while 69.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

That puts the region just shy of the 70 per cent fully vaccinated that is required in each public health area before the province will consider moving out of Step 3. Overall, Ontario requires 75 per cent of residents with both doses before exiting the Roadmap to Reopen.

Meanwhile the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

There is an ongoing outbreak at Grand Wood Park Retirement while another outbreak involving 17 cases is linked to Delilah's restaurant in downtown London.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 27 active, 4,028 total, 3,917 resolved, 84 deaths, 940 variants

Grey-Bruce –41 active, 2,203 total, 2,138 resolved, 20 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 14 active, 2,767 total, 2,699 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 13 new, 20 active, 1,978 total, 1,901 resolved, 57 deaths, 369 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, 13 active, 3,656 total, 3,575 resolved, 68 deaths, 690 variants

After five straight days with infections above the 500 mark, Ontario health officials reported 348 new cases and 10 new deaths Tuesday.