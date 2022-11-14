Middlesex OPP respond to 26 crashes during first snowfall
Middlesex OPP responded to 26 vehicle collisions during the first snowfall of the year.
Just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Elginfield Road in Lucan Biddulph.
In the six-hour span following, police were sent to 25 additional crashes throughout the county as a result of the first snowfall of the season — no serious injuries were reported.
As the snow falls, drivers are reminded to switch their mindset from summer driving to winter driving.
According to police, the most important advice is to drop your speeds significantly and drive according to the road condition and to leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you, in the event you are required to brake suddenly.
If you haven't yet put on your snow tires, police say to make that appointment and remember to return to the tire shop after approximately 100 km to get your wheels re-torqued.
