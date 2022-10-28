Midhurst residents get creative with popular scarecrow contest
Midhurst's neatly manicured lawns play host to a scarecrow lying on the ground with a snake emerging from its stomach.
Seven additional scarecrows dot the hamlet's landscape so far, but the contest ends Saturday, Oct. 29 at midnight, so there's time for a few others to creep in.
"Last year, we had a six-or-seven-foot tall spider," said Hale Mahon, chairperson of the Midhurst Community Recreation Association.
"We've been doing it for about 10 years, and it's a really big hit. It's one of the more popular events."
Previously connected to Midhurst's Autumn Festival, the competition now rivals the Soap Box Derby and Christmas tree lighting events in popularity, he said.
Midhurst residents use old clothes, sports equipment, pumpkins, hay bales, or anything else lying around for their creations. Photos can be sumitted via email.
Online voting is open on Oct. 30 until Nov. 5, and anyone can vote for their favourite scarecrow.
After voting closes, the top three entries with the most votes will be announced and given a prize from a local business.
