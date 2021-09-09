Midhurst scares up fun family fall contest

Fall is just around the corner, which means it's time for the annual Scarecrow Contest in Midhurst.

Residents are encouraged to decorate a scarecrow on their front lawn, porch or deck and submit a photo for a chance to win a gift.

The tradition has been running for 10 years, but the contest will be virtual for its second year.

Midhurst's community recreational assistant chair said taking the contest online has broadened its reach.

"The really good thing about doing it online is that we're able to get a lot more engagement," said Hale Mahon. "Last year, I think we had close to 40 entries, and we have more than 1,000 votes from all over Ontario."

There's no fee to enter, and families can get creative together.

"All the emails we get from people who are sending in their photos are talking about how it's a great family event and how their kids are so excited for it," Mahon said.

Entries have a chance to win one of five locally donated prizes:

1st place: $25 at Linda's Eating Place

2nd place: $20 at Nicholyn Farms

3rd place: $10 at Naked Cake Bakery

4th and 5th place: $10 at Midhurst Pharmacy

Participants have until Oct. 15 to submit their photos via email before voting begins.

Complete information on the Scarecrow Contest is available on the Village of Midhurst website.