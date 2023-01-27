Midland 2023 budget sees 4.58% tax levy increase

Midland council approved the town's operating and capital budget, which sees a 4.58 per cent tax levy increase or a 3.99 per cent blended rate.

It includes a one per cent increase in the sustainable capital levy, a five per cent increase in water rate, equalling a $1.72 monthly increase and a four per cent wastewater rate equalling a $1.56 monthly increase for typical users.

The blended rate equates to a $5.08 monthly increase per $100,000 of property assessment.

The town will use the money to support municipal, county and school board services.

"In its first budget cycle of this term, council undertook a rigorous review of the proposed 2023 Budget," Midland Mayor Bill Gordon said in a press release Friday.

"This budget approval delivers a balanced approach between providing the necessary services to our community while keeping the tax rate as low as possible given the extraordinary economic challenges we face."

The budget highlighted several projects included below:

Upgrades to Little Lake Park, Tiffin Park, Pete Pettersen Park and the Waterfront Trail.

Launch of the Downtown and Attainable Housing Community Improvement Plan.

Community safety enhancements to Town buses, including automatic radio announcements of bus stops and visual bus stop displays to assist passengers with visual or hearing challenges.

New pedestrian crossings at three main pedestrian intersections.

Increased levels of service in the areas of tourism, operations and by-law enforcement.

Free Transit and Harbour parking for Midland seniors.

NSSRC fees remain at 2022 rates.

Continued support to various community organizations and events.

Paid resident boat launch services and parking.

"We are pleased to arrive at a budget that allows us to maintain our commitment to the excellent customer service we provide," said Andy Campbell, acting CAO.

"This approved budget came in below the rate of inflation while providing increased service levels and infrastructure improvements for our residents and businesses."

The budget was approved Thursday following three days of review with town staff.