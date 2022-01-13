Midland baseball team steps up to the plate to combat food insecurity

A Midland baseball club has organized a fundraiser to help out a grocery-style food bank.

The Midland Mariners have organized a fundraiser to help support the food bank.

Peter Flood has been a Midland Mariners player for 20 years and has seen the community's generosity towards the team.

"We've been really lucky with steady work and no food security issues, but we know there are many in our area who aren't so fortunate," Flood says.

After the holidays ended, the team was looking for a means to give back to the community and stumbled upon the Georgian Bay Food Network (GBFN).

The GBFN is a grocery-style food bank that offers people the chance to access their own foods based on their own needs. The food bank opened its doors in early December and has served 300 individuals monthly.

GBFN was designed to resemble a grocery store to reduce the stigma associated with food insecurity.

Initially, the baseball team was looking to raise $1,000 for the food bank but quickly surpassed that goal with their GoFundMe page, which now has donations exceeding $1,500.

Alexandria Hamelin, founder of Georgian Bay Food Network, says the support has helped the organization purchase foods that set them apart from typical food banks, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs and bread.

"I think it's amazing that the community is getting involved with this project," says Hamelin. "It's really awesome to see that people are interested in helping those in need," she adds.

To register or volunteer for the organization, visit GBFN's website.