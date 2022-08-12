Midland charity golf tournament gets new name for annual tee-off
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Christian D'Avino
Golfers hit the greens for the return of an annual charity golf tournament in Midland.
The Glenn Howard Charity Golf Classic returned from a pandemic hiatus with a new name.
Previously known as the Glenn Howard Charity Golf tournament, organizers say the new branding highlights the local curling icon's passion for both curling and golf while creating a fun atmosphere.
Each year, the tournament raises funds for the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation and has consistently raised over $100,000 since Howard took over the tournament in 2016.
This year's event was another sellout at the Midland Golf & Country Club.
