Midland couple married 70 years renews vows

Martin and Theresa Forget discovered the secret to a long and happy marriage, having celebrated a milestone anniversary by renewing their vows.

The Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1953, and today, surrounded by their family and loved ones, the two professed their love to one another, paying tribute to their seven decades side-by-side.

The love birds also celebrate turning 90 weeks apart, and while Theresa admits her legs give out more often these days, she still vividly remembers the moment she met Martin, saying it was love at first sight.

Although they had their fair share of challenges throughout their life together, they always supported one another.

"We had a lot of quarrels and things after, but no, it was always - we were going to be leaning towards one another. I knew it," Theresa said.

While they admit every relationship is different, Theresa says there are a few things she's learned that she's happy to pass on.

"Number one, I would say tell the truth, both sides," she said. "It will take you a long, long way."

Throughout their marriage, they raised four children, something Martin says has played a pivotal role in their everlasting love story.

"I had a great family; they helped an awful lot," he said. "When they are good, we are good."

Tuesday's gathering was made extra special as it was a rare occasion that all of their kids were together in one room.

"My friends all look up to my parents. They always say they always look at their relationship. I've been proud my whole life," said daughter Sharon Price.

Price was the driving force behind Tuesday's vow renewals, which her parents also did for their 50th anniversary.

"I just thought they are happily married 70 years, we are so proud of it, and they love each other more today than they did way back," Price said.

Humour has played an important role in their relationship, and Theresa is proud of Martin for many reasons, including his gentle and kind nature.

"He's a good kisser," she added, chuckling.

Although he may be known as a bit of a jokester in town, his bride knows how to bring out his softer side.

"She's a very, very good girl," Martin said.

The priest who renewed the couple's vows said while he has conducted renewals for 50th and 60th anniversaries, this was the first time he had ever performed a 70th-anniversary renewal.