Midland declares 'significant weather event'

The Town of Midland declared a "significant weather event" on Tuesday in anticipation of whiteouts and dangerous driving conditions.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning on Monday evening with upwards of 15 centimetres of snowfall expected and strong, gusty 90 km/h winds.

The blowing snow can be hazardous in open areas and on roads along open fields.

In a release Tuesday, the town said municipal roads and sidewalks should be considered to be in a state of repair until the weather event has ended.

"Rapidly accumulating snow and snow squalls can make travel difficult in some areas, prepare for deteriorating travel conditions and weather conditions to vary considerably even within a few kilometres," the release added.

Residents are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel until conditions improve and drive with extra caution.