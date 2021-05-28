Midland driver charged with excessive speed through a posted 40km/h construction zone

A Midland resident accused of speeding more than three times over the posted limit through a 40km/h construction zone is facing charges.

Southern Georgian Bay provincial police say an officer clocked the driver travelling 146 km/h on Simcoe County Road 93 toward Golf Link Road in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Along with speeding, the 66-year-old driver is charged with failing or refusing to comply with a demand when the officer conducted a drinking and driving investigation. The accused is also charged with racing a motor vehicle.

The driver was released from police custody with a recognizance to appear in court in June.

The accused was served a 90-day driver's licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.