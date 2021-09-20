Midland driver charged with impaired sends Mercedes Benz into ditch

A Midland resident is accused of impaired driving after her Mercedes Benz ended up in a ditch.

A motorist contacted police after spotting the vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Old Fort Road and Elliot Side Road in Tay Township Sunday evening.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP began an impaired driving investigation after speaking with the driver.

A 22-year-old Midland woman now faces impaired driving charges, including a 90-day license suspension and vehicle impoundment.

The accused will answer her charges in court.