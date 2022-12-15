Midland drug bust nets fentanyl, meth, and other opioids: OPP

Officers arrested two Midland residents after searching a Yonge Street residence on Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Provincial police say officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, opioids, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia during the search.

A 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman face multiple charges.

Police ask anyone with information on drug or property-related crimes to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.