Midland drug bust nets fentanyl, meth, and other opioids: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Officers arrested two Midland residents after searching a Yonge Street residence on Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
Provincial police say officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, opioids, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia during the search.
A 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman face multiple charges.
Police ask anyone with information on drug or property-related crimes to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
