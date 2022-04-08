Midland fire claims life of woman, injures man
A 51-year-old woman has died, and a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire in downtown Midland Friday.
Two Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment noticed flames coming from a building at 475 Dominion Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.
After calling for fire services, the officers attempted to reach the occupants using their fire extinguishers, who were trapped in the apartments located above a vacant retail store.
The officers were successful in locating and removing the man from his apartment.
Midland Fire Service attended the scene with support from Tiny and Penetanguishene Fire Services units.
Crews located the woman in another apartment. Both the woman and man were taken to hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services for treatment.
The woman, who was from Midland, succumbed to her injuries from the fire.
Three firefighters and two OPP officers were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.
Fire crews put out the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the building.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.
