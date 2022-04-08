Midland fire claims life of woman, injures man
A 51-year-old woman has died, and a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire in downtown Midland Friday.
Two Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment noticed flames coming from a building at 475 Dominion Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.
After calling for fire services, the officers attempted to reach the occupants using their fire extinguishers, who were trapped in the apartments located above a vacant retail store.
The officers were successful in locating and removing the man from his apartment.
Midland Fire Service attended the scene with support from Tiny and Penetanguishene Fire Services units.
Crews located the woman in another apartment. Both the woman and man were taken to hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services for treatment.
The woman, who was from Midland, succumbed to her injuries from the fire.
Three firefighters and two OPP officers were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.
Fire crews put out the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the building.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.
-
Vancouver city council to decide how to pay $5.7M owed to city police, as councillor files motion to reject increase againA Vancouver city councillor has filed a motion to reject an increase to the 2021 police budget.
-
Concerns raised over recent crimes against women in Calgary's central neighbourhoodsCalgary police are investigating a number of recent crimes against women from indecent acts to sexual assaults, and there are increasing calls for police and community action.
-
Woman accused in alleged racist incident hurls racial slur outside Richmond courthouseA Richmond couple allegedly involved in a racist incident at a Steveston coffee shop was in court Friday.
-
Alberta correctional peace officers can be exempted from clean-shaven requirementThe Alberta government says it has changed a policy that required applicants seeking to become correctional peace officers to be clean shaven.
-
Sudbury Five game in support of Sick KidsIn his four short years, Everett Cacciotti had a big impact on those around him.
-
'Vibrant and thriving': Ground broken for The Parks towers on Jasper AvenueConstruction officially began on a 1,000 residential unit tower project on Jasper Avenue and 108 Street Friday, as the proponents and dignitaries broke ground on The Parks.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline shut down after suspicious package found near Wabamun, Alta.The Trans Mountain pipeline in Alberta stopped transporting oil Friday as police investigated a suspicious package.
-
Amazon warehouse in Alberta sees comeback of union drive after a landmark labour victory in U.S.Teamsters Canada is reviving union drive for workers in an Amazon fulfillment centre in south Edmonton, planning to build on the momentum raised by the first successful Amazon Union in New York
-
St. Marys Memorial Hospital temporarily reducing its ER hoursSt. Marys Memorial Hospital is temporarily reducing its hours of operation in the emergency department because of staffing shortages.