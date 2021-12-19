Midland group sells cookbooks to help grandmothers in Africa
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Jayne Pritchard
A group of volunteers in Midland have decided to create cookbooks for a good cause.
In Grandmothers' Hands Huronia provides support for grandmothers in Africa who dedicate their time to help children orphaned by AIDS and HIV.
With a number of fundraising efforts sidelined, the group decided to create cookbooks available for purchase. The funds go towards the Stephen Lewis Foundation.
More information on the organization or to purchase a cookbook can be found on the group's Facebook page or by emailing wicksusan4@gmail.com.
