Midland hospital aims to raise $450,000 for patient care through second virtual gala

Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland is preparing to host its Power of Giving Virtual Gala with a big goal in mind.

The hospital is looking to raise $450,000.

This year's show will feature musical guests, an online auction and a virtual after party. Participants also can purchase a Georgian Bay Bag, which contains 20 items from local businesses.

All of the proceeds will go towards Georgian Bay General's Impact Fund, dedicated to patient care.

The event will be live-streamed from GBGH's YouTube page this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Last year, the hospital's virtual event saw tremendous success by raising $308,000 for patient care.

For more information and to register for free, visit their website.