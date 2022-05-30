Midland hospital cancels strict outbreak restrictions

A Midland hospital's COVID-19 outbreak is over.

In consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the Georgian Bay General Hospital had declared an outbreak on its 1 North inpatient unit on May 10.

The COVID-19 outbreak initially included 17 patients and 10 staff members.

Visitation had been limited to only two visitors on the ward, but as of May 28, visits have been revised to allow two visitors at a time during the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Admissions to the 1 North inpatients unit that had also been restricted are once again resuming.