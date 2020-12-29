Investigators say a Midland house that erupted in flames on Monday night was intentionally set.

Fire crews, police and paramedics arrived at the residence on Elizabeth Street between Queen and Manly streets to find flames shooting out the front of the house as the structure became engulfed by the blaze.

They say everyone managed to escape with no injuries.

The home sustained significant damage.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office was called to investigate and determined the fire was suspicious. Investigators found a metal container, able to hold about five gallons of fluid.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the fire or the container to come forward.

Viewer video courtesy of Rob Cowan.