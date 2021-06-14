Midland man accused of robbing 2 convenience stores 12 hours apart

A 25-year-old man from is facing armed robbery charges in connection to separate thefts at Midland area convenience stores.

The first occurrence was on William Street early Sunday morning, around 2 o'clock. The second happened just over twelve hours later on County Road 93.

In both cases, police responded but were unable to locate the suspect as he immediately fled on foot. However, he left behind his identity on both security tapes for investigators.

Officers were able to compare the footage from both thefts and found the same person was responsible. While on patrol, police say they spotted him in the area of Hugel Avenue and Third Street where they made the arrest.

The Midland man is now facing numerous charges including robbery with a weapon, theft under five thousand dollars and possession of property obtained by crime.