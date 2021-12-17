Midland man accused of stunt driving while impaired faces slew of charges

A traffic stop in Midland for a man accused of stunt driving resulted in additional impaired driving charges.

Police say the 60-year-old Midland man was travelling along County Road 93 when police stopped his vehicle for allegedly speeding over 40 km/h in a less than 60 km/h zone.

Police charged the accused with having a blood alcohol concentration over 80, impaired driving, failing to surrender a driver's licence, failing to surrender a vehicle permit, failing to surrender an insurance card, speeding, and stunt driving.

They also charged the man with driving with an open bottle of liquor.

His vehicle was immediately impounded for 14 days, and his licence was suspended for 30.

Police released him from custody with a future court date.