Midland man accused of stunt driving while impaired faces slew of charges
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
A traffic stop in Midland for a man accused of stunt driving resulted in additional impaired driving charges.
Police say the 60-year-old Midland man was travelling along County Road 93 when police stopped his vehicle for allegedly speeding over 40 km/h in a less than 60 km/h zone.
Police charged the accused with having a blood alcohol concentration over 80, impaired driving, failing to surrender a driver's licence, failing to surrender a vehicle permit, failing to surrender an insurance card, speeding, and stunt driving.
They also charged the man with driving with an open bottle of liquor.
His vehicle was immediately impounded for 14 days, and his licence was suspended for 30.
Police released him from custody with a future court date.
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.