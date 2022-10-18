Midland man celebrates 66th birthday with six-figure lottery win

A Midland man celebrated his 66th birthday with a six-figure lottery win.

Geoffrey Ross said he found out he had won $100,000 with his Encore numbers in the Sept. 20 Lotto Max draw on the morning of his birthday.

"My wife was scanning some tickets on the OLG app when I heard her calling for me," he said. "I didn't believe it. I went straight to the store to have it validated."

Ross said he regularly plays the lottery and "always" says yes to Encore.

The Midland man plans to renovate a bathroom and kitchen and pay off his car with his winnings.

"I'm so happy," he said while picking up his prize at the OLG Prize centre in Toronto.

He purchased his winning ticket at Convenience+ on King Street in Midland.