Midland man charged for series of vehicle break-ins in Penetanguishene: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment say they have made an arrest in regards to an investigation into a recent act of mischief in Penetanguishene, Ont.
Police say they were notified by a Penetanguishene resident at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday that a man had been breaking into vehicles on Copeland Street.
The man was confronted by two residents and fled the scene before police arrived, according to police.
Police say they located the man shortly after and brought him into custody.
A 33-year-old Midland man is facing several charges including trespassing, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.
Police say the accused will remain in custody while he awaits his bail hearing before his court date, which has yet to be confirmed.
