Midland man accused of secretly recording and sharing intimate photos illegally

A Midland man has been arrested and charged for secretly recording and harassing another person.

OPP said the victim came to them to report the harassment. Police initiated an investigation, and while searching the man's King Street apartment, police discovered a number of digital images.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims in the community and are asking anyone who may have been the victim of a similar act to call the police.

The 41-year-old man is charged with

Criminal Harassment - repeatedly communicate

Criminal Harassment - repeatedly follow

Criminal Harassment - threatening conduct

Voyeurism

Distribute intimate image without consent

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court (two counts)

Mischief Endangering Life

He is scheduled for a court appearance in Midland at a later date.