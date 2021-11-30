Midland man charged with drunk driving
Staff
CTVNewsBarrie.ca
The Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call early Saturday morning for reports of an erratic driver in Midland.
Police say the Midland man was speeding on Hugel Avenue at Fourth Street.
They say officers noticed obvious signs of impairment and "smelled alcohol."
Police did a roadside screening test and arrested the 34-year-old man.
His licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his car was confiscated for seven days.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges.
