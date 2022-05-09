Midland man found injured in bushes charged with impaired
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police laid charges after the K9 unit found a man injured in some bushes following a single-vehicle crash in Tay Township.
According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, a caller alerted officers about a pickup truck that appeared to have hit a hydro pole on Rumney Road late Friday night.
Officers arrived at the scene and called the K9 unit and Emergency Response officers when they couldn't find the driver.
After he was located, police charged the 22-year-old Midland man with impaired driving, impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80-plus, failing to stop after an accident, and possession of a controlled substance - cocaine.
He was released on recognizance with a court date scheduled for later this month.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for WindsorWindsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpassCommuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply linesRussia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative BuildingThe Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit OilersThe Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.
-
Temperatures climbing in Windsor-Essex forecastWindsor-Essex residents can expect above average temperatures over the next several days.
-
New Indigenous art installation pays tribute to old knowledgeThe Calgary Public Library's Indigenous artist-in-residence created a new installation out of a collection of material gathered from 40 different people.
-
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcementsAll four of Ontario's main party leaders are in North Bay on Tuesday for a debate dedicated to issues that impact residents in northern Ontario.