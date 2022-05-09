Midland man found injured in bushes charged with impaired

Police laid charges after the K9 unit found a man injured in some bushes following a single-vehicle crash in Tay Township.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, a caller alerted officers about a pickup truck that appeared to have hit a hydro pole on Rumney Road late Friday night.

Officers arrived at the scene and called the K9 unit and Emergency Response officers when they couldn't find the driver.

After he was located, police charged the 22-year-old Midland man with impaired driving, impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80-plus, failing to stop after an accident, and possession of a controlled substance - cocaine.

He was released on recognizance with a court date scheduled for later this month.