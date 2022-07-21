Midland man seriously injured in crash with utility pole

A Midland man was airlifted to a trauma centre in serious condition after a collision Wednesday in Tiny Township.

According to provincial police, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Balm Beach Road west of Baseline Road, causing another vehicle to crash after coming into contact with wires from the pole on the roadway.

Emergency personnel attended to a 24-year-old man who was later taken via air ambulance for treatment in Toronto.

A section of Balm Beach Road was closed for five hours for the investigation.

Police ask anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to contact them as they try to determine what caused the crash.