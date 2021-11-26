Midland motorist clocked driving double the speed limit
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
A Midland resident faces stunt driving charges for allegedly speeding twice the posted limit.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they clocked a driver travelling 130 km/h
in a 60 km/h zone on Baseline Road in Tiny Township Thursday morning.
The motorist faces a 30-day license suspension and had their vehicle impounded for 14 days.
