Midland motorist clocked driving double the speed limit

A Midland resident faces stunt driving charges for allegedly speeding twice the posted limit.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they clocked a driver travelling 130 km/h

in a 60 km/h zone on Baseline Road in Tiny Township Thursday morning.

The motorist faces a 30-day license suspension and had their vehicle impounded for 14 days.  

