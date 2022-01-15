Midland opens up temporary outdoor skating rink

Midland has opened up an outdoor skating rink at the local recreation centre.

The Town decided to temporarily transform the parking lot of the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre into a skating rink after the centre had to close due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The rink, which opened on Thursday, allows residents to enjoy some outdoor physical activity.

A number of safety measures are in place, including:

A maximum of 50 skaters allowed on the ice at any given time

All skaters must wear CSA approved helmets

Chairs, sleds, strollers and those without skates aren't permitted on the ice surface

The use of hockey sticks is not permitted

The rink will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be resurfaced every few hours.

