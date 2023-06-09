Midland's Butter Tart Festival expected to tempt thousands

A popular festival returns to Midland this weekend, with thousands expected to flock to the town for a sweet taste.

On Saturday, 200 vendors and food trucks will pack the downtown core and waterfront parks for the annual Butter Tart Festival.

The day is packed with sweet treats and family fun, including buskers and entertainment, a kids zone, and kicking the day off is the Piping of the Tart with Midland Pipes and Drums.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival. The inaugural Butter Tart Festival in 2013 sold out of the 10,000 tarts for sale within two hours.

Parking is free in the downtown municipal lots and side streets during the event. However, there will be several road closures due to the festival.

For those looking to leave the car at home, Midland Transit will offer no-cost rides, and a free shuttle will run from Penetanguishene. Cyclists can also enjoy free bike valet along the Trans Canada.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.