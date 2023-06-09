Midland's Butter Tart Festival expected to tempt thousands
A popular festival returns to Midland this weekend, with thousands expected to flock to the town for a sweet taste.
On Saturday, 200 vendors and food trucks will pack the downtown core and waterfront parks for the annual Butter Tart Festival.
The day is packed with sweet treats and family fun, including buskers and entertainment, a kids zone, and kicking the day off is the Piping of the Tart with Midland Pipes and Drums.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival. The inaugural Butter Tart Festival in 2013 sold out of the 10,000 tarts for sale within two hours.
Parking is free in the downtown municipal lots and side streets during the event. However, there will be several road closures due to the festival.
For those looking to leave the car at home, Midland Transit will offer no-cost rides, and a free shuttle will run from Penetanguishene. Cyclists can also enjoy free bike valet along the Trans Canada.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.
-
Pre-prom fundraiser being held for woman battling cancer for sixth timeA chance encounter is bringing a much-needed source of support to a woman who is running out of fingers to count the number of fights she's had with cancer.
-
Group of women turning challenges into opportunitiesThey say when life throws you lemons, make lemonade. A group of women is taking that mantra to a whole new level.
-
One person seriously injured in stabbing at Scarborough parkOne person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough on Friday evening.
-
'We can't just stop here': Downtown Mission hosts community cleanup eventThe Downtown Mission held a community cleanup event, which saw more than 50 people pick up debris and trash between Elliott and Erie Streets.