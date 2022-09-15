Midland's new parking program gets mixed reviews

Over the last few months, parking in Midland has been the talk of the town, and after a summer of free parking, changes are being introduced.

"Parking in all the back lots is free, [and] continues to be free. Parking on King Street, First Street, Midland Avenue, and the shoulders, the lateral streets Elizabeth, Dominion, Hugel, Bay as well as Bayshore will be through a meter," said Midland Mayor Stewart Strathearn.

Paid parking is also back at the harbour at the cost of $1.50 an hour.

The new 'pay and display' system no longer requires licence plate numbers after the town reported hundreds of complaints earlier this year.

"The biggest thing we heard from residents was their interactions with the machines. It was frustrating for them. Whether it was glare on the screen, or trying to remember your licence plate, getting to the machine and going oh I forgot, and having to go back," said Strathearn.

With the changes comes mixed feelings.

"If the money is used for infrastructure to repair the roads and improve the downtown area, I can see that as a pro. But the con is that you're driving people out of the downtown core," said resident Kristy Wilson.

As for businesses, Strathearn hopes the new system will have a positive impact.

"We have some requests from the merchants downtown asking about instating a permit system. Some of the merchants at least, and so we'll pull them and see how universal that is," he said.

Midland's mayor plans to look at putting a permit program in place for seniors to park for free at the dock and extend free transit to seniors. He said he plans to bring that motion forward in the coming weeks.