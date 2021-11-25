Midland senior accused of online child luring

Police arrested a Midland senior following an online child luring investigation.

Provincial police say they charged the 85-year-old man after their investigation revealed he made plans to meet with an underaged girl in Orillia "for a sexual purpose."

The accused is charged with luring a child to facilitate sexual interference and luring a child to facilitate sexual assault.

After a bail hearing, he was released from police custody with a scheduled court appearance in Orillia on Dec. 21.

Police encourage anyone who may have information on this case or any child exploitation case to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone wishing to make an anonymous tip can contact Crime Stoppers.