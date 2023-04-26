Midland teen collects graduation wear for those in need
A Midland teen is collecting used formal wear for those in need ahead of graduation season.
Devyn Pulver is hosting an event called Dress to Impress at the North Simcoe Youth Wellness Hub in May.
The 18-year-old Métis student has collected nearly 350 items already, things like suits, dresses, and shoes to be handed out free of charge.
Pulver started the caring concept because of her own life experiences.
"It's really important to me just because I've been in that situation," Pulver said.
"Formal wear is expensive for anybody, so it means a lot to me to be able to provide people with that and give people good memories from prom or graduation because those are really important milestones."
Pulver works at North Simcoe Youth Wellness Hub alongside Kelly McLaughlin, the centre's youth engagement and navigation lead.
"When a young person has that kind of ambition, you want to support that. Sometimes, they need an adult ally to say 'yes, let's make this happen,'" McLaughlin said.
Donations are being accepted at the Midland Public Library. Dress to Impress takes place from 3-7 p.m. on May 12 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 13.
