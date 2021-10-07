Midland unveils first Rainbow of Pride crosswalk

The Town of Midland unveiled its first-ever rainbow crosswalk in support of those in the Pride community.

Members of Midland Town Council and Fierté Simcoe Pride (FSP) were present to cut the ceremonial ribbon on Wednesday.

The crosswalk was installed at the intersection of Bay Street and First Street in front of the local café Grounded Coffee due to the coffee shop's ongoing support of the Pride community after FSP was founded in 2012.

A total of 30 crosswalks have been unveiled across Ontario in support of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.