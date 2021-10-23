Midland unveils future plans for the town's waterfront
The town of Midland revealed tentative plans for what the waterfront will look like in years to come.
The mayor and council members joined the Midland Bay Landing Development Corporation for a demonstration on Saturday morning, showcasing the vision for the 1,100-meter waterfront.
The project involves a 40-acre transformation of the waterfront, including ten acres of promenade, new parks, public plazas and walking trails. A multi-use commercial property will offer opportunities for local businesses, and a low-rise residential neighbourhood will also be developed for those looking to call Midland "home."
Bill Kernohan, Chair of the Board of the Midland Bay Landing Development Corporation, says the focus is to increase public accessibility to the area.
"The real goal of the project is to transform this 40 acres of prime waterfront property into this mixed-used development," Kernohan says, "It will encourage access by the residents and visitors alike," he says.
The group hopes to have a local developer selected by the middle of next year.
