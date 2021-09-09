Midland woman driving at night without headlights charged with impaired

Provincial police say a vehicle being driven at night without its headlights caught the eye of an officer in Midland and ended with impaired driving charges.

Police say the officer stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Yonge Street and Simcoe County Road 93 shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver, a 49-year-old Midland woman, was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving, impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, and dangerous driving.

The accused was released on a recognizance to appear in court later this month and is subject to a 90-day licence suspension.