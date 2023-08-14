Midnight Midland attempted break-in halted in its tracks

A racket outside their kitchen window led Midland homeowners to call the police early Sunday morning.

Provincial police arrived on scene shortly and quietly approached the home with care.

The officers glanced at the kitchen windows and saw two masked bandits contemplating a break-in, said OPP's David Hobson.

"They found the perps – they caught them in the act," said Hobson.

Once the raccoons realized they were about to be busted, they fled the scene on, well, foot.

"They were up the wall and over the roof in a hurry," Hobson said.

The homeowners were relieved the would-be-theives had been busted and were no longer a threat to their good night's sleep.