Miette Hot Springs in Jasper National Park to reopen this week after road washout
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
The Miette Hot Springs in Jasper National Park will reopen on Friday, Parks Canada announced on Monday.
The hot springs were forced to close unexpectedly on June 19 after a snowstorm caused a mudslide, downed hundreds of trees and washed out Miette Road.
The road is expected to be open by Thursday, with a section of the road limited to single-lane alternating traffic controlled by lights.
Drivers are asked to obey reduced speed limits and all signals.
Delays should be expected.
The hot springs will remain open until Oct. 9, when they will close for the season.
The Miette Hot Springs Bungalows, a privately owned facility that was also impacted by the closure, is also expected to reopen on Friday.
