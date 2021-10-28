Miffed Edmonton mom holds onto driver's mirror until police arrive with ticket

An Edmonton mom literally took matters into her own hands Thursday afternoon after police said a driver nearly hit her and her two kids.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. outside of Major General Griesbach School in north central Edmonton.

Police said no one was hit or injured when a 35-year-old man suddenly stopped his GMC Acadia "right where the family was walking."

"The driver drove away slowly, as the woman, quite upset, began hitting his vehicle with her fist and holding onto the vehicle’s passenger-side mirror while running with the vehicle," EPS spokesperson Scott Pattsion wrote in an email.

A witness provided police with the licence plate number and the driver was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian.