Mike Bradley re-elected mayor of Sarnia

Incumbent Mike Bradley has won another term as mayor of Sarnia.

The 67-year-old is currently the longest-serving mayor the city has had, having been first elected in 1988.

Current city councillor Nathan Colquhoun was Bradley’s only opponent.

Mayor

Mike Bradley (Incumbent) - 11,292

Nathan Colquhoun – 8,109

City/County Councillor – Four positions

Bill Anning -

Margaret Bird (Incumbent) -

Dave Boushy (Incumbent) - 7,863

Andy Bruziewicz -

Bill Dennis (Incumbent) - 9.669

Al Duffy -

Chrissy McRoberts - 9,526

Mike Start (Incumbent) -

Brian White (incumbent) - 9,385

City Councillor – Four positions

Adam Beck -

Sarah Bilagot Armstrong –

Neil Bowen –

Terry Burrell (Incumbent) - 5,742

Lo-Anne Chan –

Kip Cuthbert –

Shirley Davidson –

Brooke Daye –

Robert “Bob” Dickieson –

Anne Marie Gillis – 4,957

Adam Kilner – 7,125

Susan Theresa MacFarlane –

Tammy Mathieson –

Mike McCann –

John Parker –

Michelle Parks –

Georgette Parsons –

Trevor Pettit –

Briana Reid –

Dylan Stelpstra –

Andrew Stokley –

Marie Timperley –

George Vandenberg (Incumbent) – 5,999

Marie Williams –

David Ross Wood -