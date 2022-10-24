Mike Bradley re-elected mayor of Sarnia
Incumbent Mike Bradley has won another term as mayor of Sarnia.
The 67-year-old is currently the longest-serving mayor the city has had, having been first elected in 1988.
Current city councillor Nathan Colquhoun was Bradley’s only opponent.
Mayor
Mike Bradley (Incumbent) - 11,292
Nathan Colquhoun – 8,109
City/County Councillor – Four positions
Bill Anning -
Margaret Bird (Incumbent) -
Dave Boushy (Incumbent) - 7,863
Andy Bruziewicz -
Bill Dennis (Incumbent) - 9.669
Al Duffy -
Chrissy McRoberts - 9,526
Mike Start (Incumbent) -
Brian White (incumbent) - 9,385
City Councillor – Four positions
Adam Beck -
Sarah Bilagot Armstrong –
Neil Bowen –
Terry Burrell (Incumbent) - 5,742
Lo-Anne Chan –
Kip Cuthbert –
Shirley Davidson –
Brooke Daye –
Robert “Bob” Dickieson –
Anne Marie Gillis – 4,957
Adam Kilner – 7,125
Susan Theresa MacFarlane –
Tammy Mathieson –
Mike McCann –
John Parker –
Michelle Parks –
Georgette Parsons –
Trevor Pettit –
Briana Reid –
Dylan Stelpstra –
Andrew Stokley –
Marie Timperley –
George Vandenberg (Incumbent) – 5,999
Marie Williams –
David Ross Wood -
-
