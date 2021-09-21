Mike Morrice wins Kitchener Centre for Green Party

Mike Morrice with the Green Party has been declared the winner of Kitchener Centre by CTV News’ Decision Desk.

Morrice had 32.7 per cent of the vote as of 12 a.m. He beat Mary Henein Thorne of the Conservative Party and Beisan Zubi with the NDP.

Morrice is the first Green MP ever elected in Ontario.

"To know that so many of my neighbours have placed their trust in me to be a voice for our community in Ottawa is really humbling and, like I said, a bit surreal," Morrice said.

More than 100 people gathered on Monday night to celebrate the victory, with pandemic protocols in place including masks and COVID-19 tests.

Morrice first ran in 2019, coming in second to Raj Saini with the Liberals. He had to take some time off to reflect after that election.

"I was diagnosed with stage one testicular cancer towards the end of the last campaign and I was very lucky," he said.

Morrice beat cancer in April 2020 and said he knew he wanted to run again.

"It gave me a deeper perspective on how I use my time," he said.

Morrice's win on Monday was a bright spot for the party, who will only have two MPs after leader Annamie Paul failed to win her seat in Toronto Centre.

Morrice said he's hopeful all the federal parties can work together to create change.

"By being respectful, by seeking to try to find common ground, by seeing other MPs and potential collaborators, not as enemies," he said.

Morrice said his top priorities include affordable housing, gaps in mental health supports and the climate crisis.

Liberal incumbent Saini stepped down from his campaign on Sept. 4 following allegations of sexual harassment. His name remained on the ballot because the deadline had passed to remove it.

Saini came in fourth in 2021.