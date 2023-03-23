Mike Myers is getting spotted surprising local fans out and about in Toronto

Mike Myers has been surprising residents while visiting his hometown of Toronto.

The Scarborough-born actor was spotted in the stands of Scotiabank Arena with his 11-year-old son Spike Myers at the Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday night.

As Myers’ face hit the jumbotron, the 'Shrek' voice actor flashed what appears to be a Toronto Maple Leafs key chain to the camera

“Just went to a raptors game… they lost, but I saw Mike Myers,” one Twitter user wrote, as the Raptors lost 114-118 to the Indiana Pacers.

The game wasn't the only stop the 'Austin Powers' and 'Wayne’s World' star has made in the city recently.

Earlier this week, Myers surprised the staff at The Caledonian, a Scottish pub and whisky bar on College Street near Ossington Avenue in Toronto’s west end.

“Talking sausage rolls with Mike Myers," the bar wrote in its Instagram post about Myers, who has Scottish roots. "If it's not Scottish its cr**! Great to see you at the pub."

A post shared by Whisky Bar (@thecaledonian)