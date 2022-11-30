Mild and rainy end to November in Ottawa

It will be unseasonably warm and rainy on the final day of November in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of rain beginning this morning and a high of 8 C. The average high for Nov. 30 in Ottawa is 0.7 C.

Environment Canada is predicting rainfall amounts between 15 to 20 millimetres before the rain ends early this evening. There’s a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for tonight and up to 2 centimetres of snow could fall by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will drop to -2 C overnight and it will feel more like -9 degrees with the wind chill.

It will be much cooler tomorrow – expect flurries before noon and a high of 0 C. It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour tomorrow morning, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -8 degrees.

Skies will stay clear Thursday evening and temperatures will drop to -7 C overnight.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 3 C.