Mild and steady conditions in Calgary with a touch of wind
Another week, another hunkering-down within a couple degrees of seasonal. We're facing zonal flow to start:
Following that yellow line, zonal flow is our upper wind occupying a largely west-to-east trajectory. This is usually responsible for west wind and consequent above-seasonal weather.
The pattern of westerly or southwesterly wind flow will carry on for a few days, though with the development of a new low on the BC coastline (which, as of 6:15 a.m. MST, has generated merely a series of wind warnings and wind advisories) will inject some cooler air through the BC interior and, as a result, the west wind we receive will still be within a couple degrees of seasonal.
Calgary's precipitation forecast in the wake of this mild, dry air moving through is, again, a blank slate. If you were hoping for some local snow, your expectations must be lowered. The foothills will tell a different tale, however… even if only in higher elevations, where a few centimetres are possible over the week.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Today:
- Mainly sunny, 40 km/h gusts from the southwest
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -4 C
Tuesday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -2 C
Wednesday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 7 C
- Evening: staying clear, low -5 C
Thursday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 3 C
- Evening: clear, low -8 C
Friday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 1 C
For our pics of the day, now…
William captured this shot in Chinook Park:
And Rick in Brooks estimates thousands of geese landed near sunset as part of their journey!
You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!