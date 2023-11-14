Mild but rainy November temperatures ahead for the capital

Tuesday is it the start of some mild November temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, morning temperatures hovered just above the freezing mark. There is a chance of flurries this morning, possibly freezing drizzle. The high will be 4 C.

Overnight, it will be cloudy and windy, with a low of minus 2 C, wind chill feeling like minus 6.

Wednesday is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds, and a high of 9 C.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 8 C.