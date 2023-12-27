Mild, rainy final Wednesday of 2023 in the forecast for Ottawa

The stretch of mild weather will continue in Ottawa for the rest of the work week, but cold temperatures are expected to ring in 2024.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of plus 4 C on Wednesday and 5 C on Thursday, 10 degrees above the normal high for this time of year.

It will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle or rain this morning. Periods of rain will begin this afternoon. High plus 4 C.

Periods of rain or drizzle tonight. Low plus 3 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle or rain. High plus 5 C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries on Friday. High plus 2 C.

Cold temperatures will arrive this weekend, with a high of minus 4 C on Saturday, minus 5 C on Sunday and minus 7 C on Monday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy on Saturday and a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 5 C and a low of minus 14 C.