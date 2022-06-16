Mild relief on the way from hot and humid conditions

Much of southern Ontario remains under a heat warning Thursday, including London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Huron-Perth.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach the low thirties, with humidex values near 40.

The hot and humid conditions are expected to improve this evening.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this afternoon. High Humidex 39. UV index 10 or extreme

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 19.

Friday: Sunny. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 20.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.