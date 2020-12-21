It’s a mild start to winter in the capital with above seasonal temperatures expected for most of the week ahead.

Winter officially arrived at 5:02 a.m. Monday bringing with it a mix of drizzle and flurries. Monday’s high is 2C.

The average temperature for this time of year is -4C.

It will be overcast and windy Tuesday morning with a wind chill of -8C before warming up to 0C.

Expect increasing cloudiness for the day on Wednesday with a high of -2C.

Environment Canada is forecasting a soggy Christmas Eve with 15mm of rain and a high of 6.

That rain will turn to snow as the temperature drops on Christmas Day with about 5cm expected.